Insperity Inc (NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp Sells 2,165 Shares

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.35, for a total transaction of $228,082.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Insperity traded up $0.75, hitting $106.70, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,763. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The company had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.
