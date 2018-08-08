Insperity Inc (NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp Sells 2,165 Shares

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.35, for a total transaction of $228,082.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Insperity traded up $0.75, hitting $106.70, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,763. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The company had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Insperity to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, First Analysis reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.