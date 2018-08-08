Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) CEO Sells 58,823 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) CEO Mark A. Turner sold 58,823 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $3,120,560.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,929.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WSFS Financial traded down $4.50, reaching $50.85, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,080,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,446. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

