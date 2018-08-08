Insider Selling: Twitter Inc (TWTR) VP Sells 15,098 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) VP Matthew Derella sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $482,381.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Thursday, July 5th, Matthew Derella sold 7,008 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $311,575.68.

Twitter opened at $32.67 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura upgraded Twitter from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.75 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $27.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $104,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.