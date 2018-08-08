Insider Selling: Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) General Counsel Sells 747 Shares of Stock

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $31,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NANO opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Nanometrics Incorporated has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Nanometrics’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the first quarter worth $115,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 12,967.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 32.1% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NANO. BidaskClub cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nanometrics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.