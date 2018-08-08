Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $90,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,948.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Godaddy alerts:

On Thursday, July 5th, Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $88,332.00.

On Thursday, May 10th, Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $81,540.00.

Shares of Godaddy stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,002. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Godaddy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Godaddy to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Godaddy to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 16.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 25.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.