Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) CFO Sells 625 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CFO Richard Contreras sold 625 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $23,393.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Contreras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, Richard Contreras sold 1,937 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $68,744.13.

FDP traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. 8,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,674. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.13). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

