Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Insider Sells 2,361 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $49,392.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 18th, Patrick J. Haley sold 3,663 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $79,157.43.

Exelixis traded down $0.17, hitting $21.00, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,214. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,035,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 743,225 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,562,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,906,000 after purchasing an additional 747,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,599,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,507 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

