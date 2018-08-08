Insider Selling: Cambrex Co. (CBM) COO Sells 46,250 Shares of Stock

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 46,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,242.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CBM opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. Cambrex Co. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 69,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 1.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 57,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 16.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

