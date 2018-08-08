Insider Selling: AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. 642,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,049. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $820.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.54). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAG shares. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann started coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.65 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.97.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

