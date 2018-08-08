Insider Buying: Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) insider Vincent Metcalfe purchased 1,000 shares of Osisko gold royalties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.51 per share, with a total value of C$11,510.00.

Vincent Metcalfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 21st, Vincent Metcalfe purchased 800 shares of Osisko gold royalties stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.24 per share, with a total value of C$9,792.00.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties traded down C$0.16, reaching C$11.56, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 314,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,300. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of C$11.47 and a 12 month high of C$17.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.17.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

