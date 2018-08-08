Inseego (INSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.44 million.

NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 549,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,440. Inseego has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on INSG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

