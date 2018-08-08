Inogen (INGN) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies to $245.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.40.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN opened at $213.26 on Tuesday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $218.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Inogen had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 9.36%. analysts predict that Inogen will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 17,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $3,440,350.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $385,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,096. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.