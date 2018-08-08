Inogen Inc (INGN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Inogen by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Inogen by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen opened at $211.53 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Inogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.47, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

In other Inogen news, EVP Byron Myers sold 11,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $2,217,236.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,436.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 17,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $3,440,350.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,246 shares of company stock worth $18,436,096. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

