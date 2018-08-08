Innospec (IOSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of IOSP traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. 10,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,678. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Innospec has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Get Innospec alerts:

In other news, insider Philip Curran sold 2,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $147,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,571.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 3,500 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $263,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,606.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,657. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IOSP. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Innospec from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.