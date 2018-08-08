Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

INFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,973. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 3,516,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $5,802,324.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Kutok sold 14,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $28,626.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $28,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 181,436 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,112.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 302,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 317,583 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

