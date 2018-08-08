Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.49.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$60.00 target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.67.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. opened at C$53.20 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1 year low of C$48.67 and a 1 year high of C$62.01.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.11. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Renée Laflamme acquired 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.18 per share, with a total value of C$132,418.20. Also, insider Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,490 shares of company stock worth $448,218 and sold 4,000 shares worth $214,780.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

