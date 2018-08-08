IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 14,745 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000.

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $94.55 and a 1-year high of $123.91.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

