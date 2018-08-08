IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,146 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

VTIP opened at $48.81 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $49.66.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.