IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $6.78 Million Stake in HP Inc. (HPQ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,360 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 95,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $6,370,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of HP by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

In related news, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $193,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP opened at $23.34 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.66. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

