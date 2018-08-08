IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $6.52 Million Stake in A Schulman Inc (SHLM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in A Schulman were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A Schulman by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A Schulman during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of A Schulman during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of A Schulman during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of A Schulman during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A Schulman opened at $43.75 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. A Schulman Inc has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of A Schulman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

A Schulman Profile

A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.

