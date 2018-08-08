IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 124,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Boston Partners purchased a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,083,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 466.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 357,712 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 778,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after buying an additional 206,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 452,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after buying an additional 157,627 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DCT Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust opened at $68.05 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.83.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.02 million. equities analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

