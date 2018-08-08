Independent Research Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW)

Independent Research set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. equinet set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.91 ($110.36).

BMW opened at €83.51 ($97.10) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a fifty-two week high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

