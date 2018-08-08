IMV (IMV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IMV (TSE:IMV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of IMV opened at C$6.50 on Tuesday. IMV has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of IMV from C$3.00 to C$9.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Mackie boosted their target price on shares of IMV from C$8.70 to C$10.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system.

