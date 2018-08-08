Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.28% and a negative net margin of 35.52%.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.03, reaching $2.67, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 10,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Imprimis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications.

