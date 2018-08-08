Imperial Capital Raises Callaway Golf (ELY) Price Target to $25.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price raised by Imperial Capital from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELY. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen set a $21.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Compass Point set a $20.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Callaway Golf traded up $0.06, reaching $21.83, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 52,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,498. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $396.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

In related news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $424,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $413,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,603. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

