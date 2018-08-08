II-VI (IIVI) PT Raised to $54.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

II-VI traded down $1.40, reaching $44.00, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,051. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.02. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.45 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. research analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $376,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,959,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $290,068.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 181,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

