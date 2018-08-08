II-VI (IIVI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. II-VI had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. II-VI updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.60 EPS.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. II-VI has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other news, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $376,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,959,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.69.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.