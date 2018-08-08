IFG Advisory LLC Sells 15,394 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,394 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 109,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 135,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF opened at $11.28 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

