IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,946 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.10. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

