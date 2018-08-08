IEC Electronics (IEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IEC Electronics had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Shares of IEC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. 3,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,574. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IEC Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing.

