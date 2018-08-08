Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

IDRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Idera Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Idera Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals opened at $5.64 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 8,686.36%. equities analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 2,773,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $2,385,267.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,884,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676. Company insiders own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,005,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 277,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 213,336 shares in the last quarter.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

