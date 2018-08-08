Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.05

Headlines about Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iconix Brand Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the brand management company an impact score of 47.6362715100682 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

Iconix Brand Group traded down $0.11, hitting $0.50, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 2,842,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Iconix Brand Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -72.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.