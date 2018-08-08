Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) Director Acquires $15,982.00 in Stock

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) Director Jack Gumpert Wasserman purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.91 per share, with a total value of $15,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,864.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,036,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock by 423.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock by 74.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEP. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

