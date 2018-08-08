iCAD (ICAD) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iCAD earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 48.1789132910518 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get iCAD alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

iCAD stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 164,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,192. iCAD has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). iCAD had a negative net margin of 61.83% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 million. equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.