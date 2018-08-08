IBM Retirement Fund Sells 5,430 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock accounts for approximately 1.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 32,093 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,773,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,082,400,000 after buying an additional 64,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 79,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $185.69 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total transaction of $10,283,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 677,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.26, for a total value of $121,359,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,681,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,038,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

