IBM Common Stock (IBM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price target on IBM Common Stock and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Nomura started coverage on IBM Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a $149.24 rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IBM Common Stock from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a $149.24 rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.52.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $147.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. IBM Common Stock has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $171.13.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 billion. IBM Common Stock had a return on equity of 69.84% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. research analysts predict that IBM Common Stock will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. IBM Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IBM Common Stock by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,755,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,860,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IBM Common Stock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,958,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,875,000 after acquiring an additional 259,304 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IBM Common Stock by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,495,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,320,000 after acquiring an additional 306,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IBM Common Stock by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,115,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in IBM Common Stock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,776,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

