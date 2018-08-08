Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:HY opened at $62.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $93.90.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $82,515.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $70,522.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,242 shares of company stock valued at $288,688 in the last 90 days. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $3,149,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

