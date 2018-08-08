Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

HY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $82,515.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,843. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,242 shares of company stock valued at $288,688. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

