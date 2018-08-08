Hydro Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $12.55 million and $60,739.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015359 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00363248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00191242 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000181 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,094,875,119 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, Token Store, IDEX, BitForex, BitMart, Mercatox and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

