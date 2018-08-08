Hyatt Hotels (H) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.04

News coverage about Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hyatt Hotels earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 48.8125060280222 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment's rankings:

H opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $55.70 and a one year high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 12.76%. research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.32.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $357,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $348,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

