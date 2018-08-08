Hurco Companies (HURC) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

Media stories about Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hurco Companies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.4326285358889 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HURC traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $43.90. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,352. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $296.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.

