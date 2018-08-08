Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,751,348 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Huntington Bancshares worth $70,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $81,699.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,683 shares of company stock worth $1,828,038. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.