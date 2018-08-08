Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Position Boosted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 56.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,010 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,899,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,364 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 222,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 59,979 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $933,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $81,699.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 321,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,683 shares of company stock worth $1,828,038 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.