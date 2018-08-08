Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and $298,541.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015869 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00353210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00191980 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000174 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.53 or 0.08095103 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 206,618,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,286,753 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Mercatox and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.