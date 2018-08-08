HUGO BOSS AG/S (BOSSY) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S opened at $16.29 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.43. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

