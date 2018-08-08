Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (BOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €77.83 ($90.50).

Several brokerages have commented on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. equinet set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

BOSS stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €69.82 ($81.19). The company had a trading volume of 306,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock has a 12-month low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 12-month high of €81.34 ($94.58).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

