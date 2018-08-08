Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF traded down $0.07, hitting $198.16, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,086. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.00 and a 52 week high of $199.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

