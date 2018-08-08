Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

HPP stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $175.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harout Krikor Diramerian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,754.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,149. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 354,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

