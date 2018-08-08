Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight Capital cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “c$6.79” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.55.

Hudbay Minerals opened at C$6.58 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 63,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total value of C$471,276.00. Also, Director Alan Thomas Chalmers Hair acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,100.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 64,900 shares of company stock worth $424,111.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

