Hub Group (HUBG) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group opened at $52.85 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,188,000 after purchasing an additional 485,807 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hub Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 12,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 657,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hub Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.